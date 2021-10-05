The coach found the right environment in Milan to express himself to the fullest. Frattini will leave the Coni Guarantee College: because it is good news

Tonali is the extra man of Milan. His goal born from the contrast sought and won with one of the best helpers of the dentist Gasperini (Freuler) summarizes his growth in quantity and quality. Pioli did another masterpiece with him, as with Brahim Diaz, Leao, Rebic. All players with good potential, mind you, but with the coach they are improving month after month. Milan is the best athletically prepared team among the Italian ones. The great work produces, it may be, some injuries above average, but the physical performance of anyone who goes to the pitch is a top European club. In the two games in the Champions League, in Liverpool and with Atletico at home, Milan has always withstood the physical confrontation with their opponents. Also on Sunday in front of Atalanta, who have made pressing and intensity the cornerstones of their national and international success, Milan has given a lesson to the skeptics who for a year or so have not fully believed in Pioli’s work. . At a certain point in their professional career, every coach finds the right team, the right environment, the right players with whom he can do what he hasn’t been able to in the past. Here, Pioli found all this at Milan.

Guarantee college – A few more months and Frattini will leave

the guide of the Coni Guarantee College. It is good news. The College, which was already born badly, with him has transformed into a real political body that has dismantled many sentences, especially from the Football Federation. The College of Guarantee should only check whether or not the federal justice bodies have issued judgments that are legally correct, not enter into the merits. Above all, a body headed by a former politician cannot enter into the merits, because the risk of opacity is maximum. For example, the lawyer Romano Vaccarella, Lotito’s defender, intervened in the tamponi case. In an interview with Messaggero he indulged in curious and in some cases wrong judgments (it is not true that the College annulled the sentence with deferral). Vaccarella has been the defender of Berlusconi and Fininvest several times in various trials. Of course he also defended the PDS and many others. What should a good lawyer do if not defend those who ask him? The point, however, is that Vaccarella was proposed to the Consulta by Forza Italia, coincidentally the same party in which Frattini militated and for which Lotito was a candidate, without being elected. An ugly, indeed very ugly, short circuit. At this point, the College is a guarantee for whom? In addition to Frattini, it would be appropriate to review the role and tasks, as well as change the entire composition. Discontinuity must be the guiding principle after years and opaque judgments.

Juventus – There is an Italian thread that is pulling Allegri’s Juve up. Bonucci and Chiellini, of course, but also Chiesa and above all Bernardeschi. As we said, the work is long but we are starting to see the results, even if the game is still not convincing. Without Ronaldo, Juve have lost their goals but are finding themselves a team again. In exchange it has certainly earned us. For the moment Allegri has based himself on his fundamentals: defense and low team, ready to go back. It is difficult to ask him for something different when the gap is so wide and when the club’s mistakes have stratified over the years to the point of making the correction long and the management complicated. As Allegri said, more will be known about the Juventus season in November, after the direct match

with Inter.

Racism – On the issue of racism in stadiums

there is only one path to take: that of harsh sanctions. The return of the public must coincide with a break with the bad habits that no one wants to tolerate anymore. Before making the systems more modern, we try to make them more civil. But managers, if they spend time joining the choirs of the ultras of their team, are less credible when they then apologize. Among the many problems, Italian football also has that of those who lead certain clubs, in some cases not up to the challenges that our time poses.

