Tonali summoned to the national team, the Milan midfielder replaces the injured Pessina

Milan beat Atalanta 3-2 during one of the most beautiful games played to date this season and fly to second place in the standings behind Napoli with full points. To shine on the field of Bergamo is Sandro Tonali, author of the 2-0 goal after having vigorously recovered the ball from Freuler’s feet. The midfielder born in 2000 struggled last year but Milan were betting strongly on his prospect and the club’s trust was amply rewarded. Tonali with 2 goals and 1 assist in 7 games played has become a reference point for the Rossoneri midfield and today the good news of the call-up to the national team also arrived.

Tonali was chosen by coach Roberto Mancini to replace the injured Pessina, who came out battered from a Tomori clash. Not only that, Milan’s number 8 will also find teammate Davide Calabria in blue, who will instead replace Toloi. “I will carry my goal with me forever, it was special,” Tonali told DAZN after the match. The midfielder does not hide the ambitions of the Rossoneri: “Scudetto? We won’t talk about it now, but it’s Milan’s only goal this year.”