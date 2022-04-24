Biancocelesti bent in recovery and Nerazzurri back to -2 in the standings. In the first half, a goal from Immobile, at the beginning of the second half the equal of Giroud

Derby of the Italian Cup and success – clear, authoritarian – over Roma: the double punch launched by Inter during the week could have been a knock out. Milan, on the other hand, not only remained standing, but with the two slaps thrown at Lazio ended the weekend by raising their arms to the sky. Pure ecstasy, for how this victory has matured. We do not know the significance that these three points will have on May 22nd, but we do know what they have now: enormous. Because the Devil finds himself just at the moment when the ranking was starting to take the shape of a half sentence. And instead. Instead, it is again a counter-overtake, with the Nerazzurri pushed back to -2 pending recovery with Bologna, which will give the Milanese the same number of games with four games to go. Milan put their hands back on the scudetto at minute number 92 and this too has an evident value, a sign of a team that does not give up and regains its full self-esteem after the bad adventure in the derby. Immobile scored after four minutes, Giroud equalized at the beginning of the second half and Tonali’s winning paw in full recovery. Ibrahimovic also enjoys, who serves as his partner for the winning goal, and the more than ten thousand fans who have colored an Olympic orphan of the hot front of Lazio supporters with Rossoneri, on a collision course with Lotito. But the Rossoneri standings offer a further, fundamental starting point: the defeat of Roma had in fact given the Rossoneri, regardless of the result against Lazio, the arithmetic certainty of participating in the next Champions League.

The choices – At the end of a very complicated week, Sarri was finally able to get back to his reference men. At the center of the defense, for example, the biancoceleste coach has recovered Patric, and in the median no problem for Milinkovic. Trident entrusted to Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Zaccagni. Okay Strakosha too. Pioli recovers Romagnoli, Rebic, Castillejo and above all Ibrahimovic, but loses Bennacer. A heavy absence, given the brilliant form of the Algerian. And so, forced median with Kessie next to Tonali and Diaz in the center of the trocar. Messias, winner of the day in the eternal ballot with Saelemaekers, to his right. In front of Maignan the Kalulu-Tomori dam. Or rather, once upon a time there was the dam. Because, as in the Cup derby, once again the Rossoneri’s defensive phase was not up to par. Lost security, wrong movements, uncertainties in positioning: it is difficult to explain the involution of Milan back there, but it was a flaw with which Lazio dine immediately. It took four minutes to tear down a defensive scaffolding that resembled the straw house of the three little pigs. A breath of Milinkovic on the right, a cross for Immobile in tow, and it all came down. Between Kessie, Hernandez, Tomori and Kalulu, all involved in various capacities, it was a gallery of horrors. A blade entered the hot butter. Slag from the last derby? Maybe, because even after Milan they remained rather contracted. Taking possession of the ball, yes, but with a school ball round, resorting to rambling long throws and exposing himself to the deadly restarts of the hosts. Particularly incisive on the right with the train made up of Lazzari (devastating descents), Milinkovic and Felipe Anderson, very intelligent in freeing up spaces, avoiding clogging them and lending a hand in coverage.

Right strings – The excellent functioning of the Lazio right chain practically dismembered the Rossoneri left for a good half of the first half, with Hernandez who rarely managed to slip in, and when he did it was most of the time inaccurate. Also because Kessie has little and badly supported the maneuver: an unwatchable first half for the Ivorian out of Milanello. Other unexcused absentees? Certainly Diaz, once again unable to find light between the lines. The most dangerous was Leao, who turned on in the middle of the fraction and sent shivers at least three times to Strakosha, but the manner of the conclusions was wrong. Milan still alive, especially in the last quarter of an hour. However, it took a major intervention outside the area of ​​Maignan on Immobile launched at the net, to protect the Rossoneri goal, while Strakosha defused a treacherous free-kick from Hernandez. Milan closed the first 45 by crushing Lazio in the last thirty meters (strong Rossoneri protests for Luis Alberto’s arm in the area) and attention to the dynamics because it will be exactly the situation with which the match resumes in the second half. When another team enters the field. Pioli in the interval obviously touched the right strings because there is no trace of the first Milan.

Lazio disappeared – Now there is a bad, determined, incisive team. Convinced to put the challenge back on its feet, which happened after five minutes. Leao ate Acerbi in progression on the left and supported in the middle for the rushing Giroud, who anticipated Radu and put in. Draw, Devil master of the field, Lazio left the scene and at that point Pioli played the substitutions: Rebic for Diaz, Ibra for Giroud (once again, no double center forward) and Krunic for Messias, who came out after touching the post with a personal action. The running of the clock has definitively canceled Lazio from the field (unacceptable collapse in size) and allowed Leao to let loose. Uncontainable, uncontainable, one percussion after another, in front of opponents unable even to stop him. The last 15 minutes of the game were a total assault: Strakosha blocked first Leao and then Rebic, while in the 90 ‘a deflected shot by Ibra just flew over the crossbar. And then there it is, the intervention of King Zlatan. Minute 92: Rebic steals the ball from Marusic, crosses, Acerbi raises the bell tower and Zlatan heads Tonali, free in front of Strakosha. Ball in the hole and Rossoneri delirium.

