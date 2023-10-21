At 4pm his Newcastle return to the field against Crystal Palace. Technician Howe: “Let’s continue to help Sandro.” But during the disqualification, unlike Fagioli, he will not receive his salary

Davide Chinellato and Fabiana Della Valle – MILAN

There are days that pass quickly and others that last an eternity. Sandro Tonali is realizing this in these hours, caught between apparent normality and anxiety about what will happen. Today he could play his last match of the season with Newcastle and at the beginning of next week, when his lawyers are expected back at the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for the plea bargaining, he will know the duration of the disqualification for the betting case, which could keep him away from the camp for a year, causing him to also miss the European Championship in the event of the Italians qualifying.

SALARY SUSPENDED — A sad story in which the human and sporting aspects overlap, because in addition to being a heritage of our football, Sandro is a boy who needs to be helped to overcome a difficult moment. He made a mistake and he will pay, plus he will have to deal with a series of unknowns linked to the fact that from this year he plays in the Premier League. First of all the salary: unlike Nicolò Fagioli, whose salary Juve decided not to take during the 7-month ban, the Italian midfielder will not receive the 8 million plus seasonal bonuses from Newcastle during the ban, as expected from the contract. In addition, he also runs the risk of not being able to train: in England there is no protocol, there is the precedent of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, disqualified for 15 months – later reduced to 8 – for having bet on his club’s matches and also on himself, who for 4 months was unable to work with his teammates because that was required by the disqualification mechanism. It will depend on what is established in the plea bargain, but it is certain that it would be very hard for Tonali to have to face the period without official matches even with the prospect of having to train alone. See also Warriors regained the title of NBA champion

PUBLIC MEETINGS — The other aspect to be defined concerns the cycle of public meetings that Tonali will have to undergo if his disqualification follows that of Fagioli: being based in England it would be complicated for him to go back and forth frequently, therefore a different formula could be studied, which could also consist of a higher financial penalty. These aspects will probably be discussed in the decisive meeting next week and it is not excluded that the Prosecutor’s Office could take them into account. Tonali showed maximum collaboration, he admitted that he had bet on Milan but only to win, however saying that he had not incurred any debts and had not involved other players.

THE GREETING — Meanwhile, Newcastle is preparing to give Tonali a big hug this afternoon, in the 16 Italian match against Crystal Palace. Manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that the former AC Milan midfielder is available and that he will be on the pitch at St. James’ Park, also for a public show of affection from the Magpies fans. “I encourage all our fans to show Sandro their love, because that’s what he needs right now – said the Bianconeri coach -. Sandro is a young man in a difficult moment: he loves football, he is absolutely devastated He’s dealing with a lot of things right now: from what I see, a few hours a day, he’s managing it very well. But I’m sure there’s much more beneath the surface.” Howe confirmed that he will decide whether to start Tonali or not based solely on football evaluations and that Newcastle intend to rally around the player and continue to support him, as they did from the first moment, as soon as they learned of his involvement in the illegal betting case. “His teammates and the club want to make sure he is well, because Sandro is a fantastic person that I have no doubts about. His well-being and that of his family come before him.” See also Argentina-Croatia, Messi's "alien" assist. The impressive video

EVALUATIONS — Howe avoids the question of possible retaliation against Milan, which Newcastle will only evaluate once they have all the investigation documents in hand. The vision offered by the coach is that of the club: “The purchase of Tonali was a football decision, the idea of ​​taking a player who we thought could make us better – he says –. There is no anger on the part of the club for what happened, only the conviction of having to make the best of a complicated situation. And continue to support Sandro.” Tonali remains at the center of Newcastle’s thoughts and the club will continue to stand by him. Even when the inevitable stop comes.