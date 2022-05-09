Double to Hellas, the blue 8 puts the Scudetto back in the hands of Milan. And for some it already remembers a world champion …

In light of the decisive performance offered yesterday with Hellas Verona, Pioli launched himself in a comparison that for many seemed risky, but which in fact seems to have its own meaning: Tonals like De Rossi. The former Brescia has developed, during this very happy season, a propensity not only defensive and setting, but also of drive and character, as we have seen very well in the 1-3 trimmed to the Venetians. All characteristics that, in fact, are reminiscent of the first De Rossi. What does FIFA think of this comparison?

De Rossi on FIFA –

The extensive historical database of FIFA allows us to make a comparison at the same age of these two champions, one cleared with a lot of World Cup on the bulletin board, the other under construction. In his career on FIFA, De Rossi – the last FIFA 20 edition, where he wore the Boca shirt – has never been awarded that much, not going beyond the rating of 85 (despite the maximum potential of 90 reached on FIFA 10 a 25 years old). At the same age, that is, 22, De Rossi – it was the 07 edition – however he was worth “just” 80 and he already had the Charisma among its main features. Potential 87, his most outstanding talent was 94 aggression, followed by 86 head accuracy, 84 short passes, reactivity, accuracy on free kicks and 83 penalties. 82 dribble and strength, power of shot, shots from distance, acceleration and cross from 81 – in short, a complete midfielder, with important technique, physical strength and will, with already +1 compared to the Roma average at the time despite his young age.

How much is Tonali worth –

At the same age as this De Rossi, Sandro Tonali today is worth 82 (therefore +2 on the Romanist, and even +4 compared to the beginning of the season) and has a potential of 90 (+3). Weak foot from 4 stars, so he can play almost indiscriminately left and right, he has one point more than the average of Milan who are candidates to win the Scudetto after years of fasting. Among his characteristics, he is a Team Man and is skilled in long passes. His technical sheet actually resembles that of Daniele, alternating athletic and technical skills to an almost equivalent extent: stamina 85, aggression and coldness 84, short passes, ball control, balance and speed from 83, reactivity from 82, precision punishment, awareness defensive, tackles, strength and interception from 81, long passes from 80. In summary, despite perhaps the memory of deceptions, FIFA confirms the comparison of Pioli, who has clearly framed the characteristics of his handyman midfielder: now it is up to others Tonali “confirm” the intuition of his coach …