The Italian Sandro Tonali, Newcastle player, reached an agreement with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and is already awaiting a 10-month sanction for betting, which will become effective as soon as the highest body of Italian football completes the bureaucratic procedures.

It may be of interest to you: Gerard Piqué: his funny reaction when watching his spectacular fall from a stage on video

“An agreement has already been reached between the FIGC and Sandro Tonali. A plea agreement is expected for 18 months, of which 8 months of recovery activities, some of them therapeutic activity and at least 16 face-to-face meetings as testimony,” Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Federation, revealed this Thursday.

The midfielder, formerly of Milan, played his last minutes this Wednesday, against Borussia Dormund in the Champions League, until next season and will miss the next Euro 2024 in case Italy definitively seals its classification to the tournament in which it would defend its crown.

We tell you: Mourning in Colombian horse riding: Carlos López López, pioneer of this sport, died

The sanction, like that of his compatriot Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), will also include eight months of “alternative sanction” with 16 awareness talks, follow-up treatment to overcome gambling addiction and a financial fine of 20,000 euros.

In addition, Newcastle, the club that owns Sandro Tonali’s football rights, would be studying the possibility of freeze the salary of 8 million euros that the Italian receives per season.

OFFICIAL. Sandro Tonali has been suspended for 10 months after accepting his guilt in the illegal betting case, he will not be able to play until August 2024. He will miss EURO 2024 and the remainder of the season with Newcastle. ❌🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/329t1gqJwK — England Soccer (@Mercado_Ingles) October 26, 2023

The player admitted during the interrogations not only to having bet on football matches, but also to having bet on matches of his then team (Milan), although in matches in which he did not play.

Read here: Will Falcao be called up to the Colombian National Team again? Lorenzo responded bluntly.

This last fact, having bet on his own team’s matches, was a differential for the FIGC when it came to issuing a sanction after the one imposed on Fagioli, who was left off the playing fields for 7 months, three less.

However, Tonali’s cooperation was key to a reduction in the punishment, which could have been a minimum of three years.

SPORTS

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO