Tonali, the psychiatrist speaks: “Betting on Milan to win was his lucky charm”

“The gambling addict has his own ritual, he follows a superstitious sequence. Sandro bet on Milan to win because of this. It was part of his lucky ritual, it’s called ‘magical thinking’.” Professor Gabriele Sani, director of the department of clinical and emergency psychiatry at the Gemelli Polyclinic, who treats Tonali and with whom he interacts on a daily basis, explains this. “If he has arrived where he has arrived despite this burden, once he has freed himself from it he will be able to express his potential as much as and perhaps better than before”, he said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

Tonali’s story could help other kids: the psychiatrist has no doubts. “He has a powerful image and sharing it will allow many young people to recognize themselves in him, in his illness and begin to face it.” The pathology makes no distinctions and also affects rich and famous players: “A young footballer has stress and responsibilities that derive from external pressures, from media attention. Situations that can generate anguish and activate a dysfunctional mechanism whereby the ‘cure’ becomes the The adrenaline of betting – he further told the ‘Gazzetta’ – becomes something you can no longer do without, a compulsive, uncontrollable behaviour, in which potential gain has absolutely nothing to do with it”.

Newcastle coach Howe: “Tonali can play, he is managing this moment forcefully”

Sandro Tonali “trained twice this week with us, he is available and can play”. The blue midfielder could take the field on Saturday in the Premier League match against Crystal Palace: this was confirmed by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. The English manager underlined that the player is experiencing this difficult moment “with respect and dignity”. “Sandro is with us, he has trained twice and can be called up – said Howe in the press conference – As with all the other players, I will analyze the performances in training, and Tonali has trained well”. And he explains: “He’s had a particularly difficult couple of weeks, but as far as I can see he’s managing this moment with a lot of strength. Will he play tomorrow? I will have to make a decision, but it will only be based on sporting aspects, because it will have to be the best decision for the good of the team. As a football club – Howe continued – we will embrace him, we will protect him, we will try to give him the love and support he needs to find solutions to the problems he has had. That’s what we’re trying to do, talking a lot with him and his family. It will also be very important to talk to the people close to him. For me it is absolutely crucial, the most important part of the whole affair is Sandro and his well-being – added the Magpies coach – It’s very easy to forget how young he is. He changed his life, coming from Italy to England. He’s already hard enough to deal with, and now he has this situation to deal with too.”

