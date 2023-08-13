Silver Fox, indeed. On his debut in England he doesn’t score once, but three times. His debut for Middlesbrough against Liverpool is a personal heirloom to be kept with care and dusted off with pride on rainy days: he finished 3-3, Boro was already at his feet. The English team that welcomed him with all the honors, also making him the highest paid player in the Premier League, goes crazy for his goals: at the end of the year there will be 31 in 48 appearances.