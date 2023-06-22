The two clubs already have an agreement in principle, the Rossoneri are waiting for a further relaunch. The salary of the midfielder more than doubled
Welcome to the craziest day in the AC Milan season, already agitated on its own. Sandro Tonali is getting closer to becoming a Newcastle player. Newcastle and Milan have an agreement in principle in the order of 70 million euros: Milan are asking for more and Newcastle don’t want to go any further but a solution, in a negotiation like this, can always be found. Tonali has received an XL offer in terms of salary – more than double his current salary at the Rossoneri – and has been thinking about his future for 24 hours. There is an agreement in principle between Sandro and Newcastle, for the definitive green light – or a sensational retreat – we just have to wait for the evolution of these crazy hours, with Tonali on the field tomorrow as captain in Italy’s debut at the Under 21 European Championship against France. It is only up to him, in case, to stop what is being done. Newcastle have done everything they can in all of this. Dan Ashworth, the sporting director of the English team, flew to Italy today. Also today, at lunch, Giuseppe Riso – Tonali’s agent – met Furlani and Moncada, AC Milan’s CEO and market manager.
FRATTESI-MILAN
—
The next step, rather sensationally, is already on the horizon. Milan has already identified a main objective for a (possible) post-Tonali: Davide Frattesi. The Sassuolo midfielder has been between Inter, Juventus and Roma for days. Inter, favorites until yesterday afternoon, are strong in the player’s yes but are waiting for the transfer of Brozovic to Al-Nassr to close with Sassuolo. Hoping it doesn’t come too late. Everyone likes Frattesi and they all deal with Sassuolo, on the basis of 35-40 million for the card. Sassuolo today saw Juventus and Riso in their Milan headquarters, in important but not yet decisive dialogues. Milan has not yet spoken to Sassuolo or made offers but Milan likes Frattesi a lot and the thought in these hours has become concrete. After all, Tonali and Frattesi’s agent is the same, Giuseppe Riso, a detail that further explains how the two negotiations are linked. If the deal with Newcastle for Tonali goes through, Frattesi would become the first target for Milan. The club would have no difficulty in reaching an agreement with Sassuolo. The key, at this point, would be to understand Frattesi’s will. He could choose between Inter, Juve, Rome and now Milan.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Tonali #step #Newcastle #Milan #challenges #Inter #Frattesi
Leave a Reply