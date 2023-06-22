Welcome to the craziest day in the AC Milan season, already agitated on its own. Sandro Tonali is getting closer to becoming a Newcastle player. Newcastle and Milan have an agreement in principle in the order of 70 million euros: Milan are asking for more and Newcastle don’t want to go any further but a solution, in a negotiation like this, can always be found. Tonali has received an XL offer in terms of salary – more than double his current salary at the Rossoneri – and has been thinking about his future for 24 hours. There is an agreement in principle between Sandro and Newcastle, for the definitive green light – or a sensational retreat – we just have to wait for the evolution of these crazy hours, with Tonali on the field tomorrow as captain in Italy’s debut at the Under 21 European Championship against France. It is only up to him, in case, to stop what is being done. Newcastle have done everything they can in all of this. Dan Ashworth, the sporting director of the English team, flew to Italy today. Also today, at lunch, Giuseppe Riso – Tonali’s agent – met Furlani and Moncada, AC Milan’s CEO and market manager.