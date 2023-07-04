The Tonali affair has inflamed the summer transfer market and it’s finally official: what does FIFA 23 think of this transfer?

Sandro Tonali at Newcastle is one of the hits of the summer, and certainly the one who most of all will leave a mark on the market in the entire Serie A. With the change of league, the midfielder, who today becomes the most expensive Italian footballer ever will be confronted with a completely different reality. So, we turned to FIFA to figure out how much he’s worth today compared to his teammates the Magpies and, in general, the Premier League.

How much is Tonali worth on FIFA? —

On FIFA 23 now at the end of its run, Tonali is currently worth 84 and has a potential of 87 – both parameters of absolute prestige. The former Brescia player has what it takes to do well in the Premier League, according to the game: speed 86, strength 85, acceleration 81, balance 83, reactivity 82, agility 81, stamina 81, coolness 84, aggression 84. Athletic skills , in short, they are all there, and for someone who made his debut in the series on FIFA 18 – he was just 17 years old and with an overall rating of 65 – the growth has undoubtedly been impressive.

Comparison with Newcastle and the Premier League —

Only two players are evaluated with the same overall as Tonali in Newcastle, with an average squad of 80: Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier – +1 compared to Botman and Pope -, central midfield and right-back respectively. We expect a general increase in ratings in EA Sports FC (the title that will take the place of FIFA 24 from next October), thanks to the Bianconeri’s Champions League qualification, however it is an estimate that certainly reveals how the game considers Tonali a graft of merit. Compared with the Premier League, the now ex AC Milan player is grafted at the foot of the top 30, from 32nd onwards to be precise, with the same assessment with Maddison, Rice, Højbjerg, Lloris, Bruno Guimaraes, Trippier, Foden, Grealish, Jorginho, Walker, Gabriel Jesus, James, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. In short, while the summit is very far away – De Bruyne is worth 91, followed by Haaland at 90, Salah, Casemiro and Kane at 89 -, the company is good.