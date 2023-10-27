Sandro Tonali has been banned for ten months for betting on football. Nonetheless, Newcastle currently expect to have him available for the next Premier League match against Wolverhampton scheduled for tomorrow at 6.30pm. “We have had no official confirmation, no communication from the Italian authorities at the moment,” explained Eddie Howe, Tonali’s coach. “The probability that he will be available with Wolves is very high. We are preparing as if he is fit and ready to play. He will travel with us”.

The disqualification, although already announced by the Football Federation, will be formalized as early as Friday. Which means it will come into force the following day, just when Newcastle play their next match. Tonali, however, could play anyway because, for the disqualification to also be active in the English championship, UEFA and FIFA will have to extend it to foreign federations too. The process can take months, although the federation will try to make the process timely.

Tonali’s disqualification was announced in detail by the federal president Gabriele Gravina: “A plea bargain for 18 months of which 8 months of recovery activities”. The former Milan player will not be able to play for ten months from when the disqualification becomes active.