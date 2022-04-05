Sandro Tonali, AC Milan midfielder, told some background about his tattoos. And there is no lack of signs of love for Milan

Sandro Tonali, AC Milan midfielder, told some background about his tattoos. And there is no lack of signs of love towards the Milan. These are the statements to the microphones of Milan TV in the ‘Under My Skin’ column.

On the first tattoo: “I didn’t think much about it because I had a tattoo artist in my country and I wanted to have this experience. You can find the desire to tattoo you because there are so many tattooed people, I like this thing, but not most of my family”.

On the grandmother: “I decided to tattoo my grandmother’s date and leave her alone, and then I did it all on the other arm. He is one of the most significant I have. He is one of the most important people. When I was little and even now he calls me after a goal or a match he hears and tells me that he is looking at me. I made her become a Milanista so I really appreciate this thing and there is not once that she prefers other things. “ See also Cali lost again, this time against Envigado, at the start of date 5

On the most painful tattoo: “After the first one I did I said ‘I won’t do any more’. Then with the passage of time I feel like doing more. Even in the quietest moments of a week if you have a tattoo artist friend available, you do it. painful was that of my dog. I did it in several sessions, let’s say it went well for this. It was a soft spot on the skin. “

On the next tattoos: “Tattoos often get into your head. Right now I have no particular ideas, in places where you don’t see them I could get them. We’ll have time for this. I wouldn’t get my name tattooed.”

