It’s right that the Milan fans are disappointed, but Newcastle’s offer is essential. The examples of Napoli, Juve with Zidane and Inter with Ibra

Stephen Agresti

That many Milan fans are disappointed by the sale of Tonali to Newcastle is understandable, inevitable and basically right. The fan thrives on emotions, feelings, passion and Sandro – always a Rossoneri – has fueled these emotions in his people over the years. But a football club today is also something else: not only love and shirt, heart and trophies, but also income statements, balance sheets, financial rules to be respected. In short, a company. And as such it cannot afford to go astray, except to pay the consequences: many big clubs have risked disappearing and more than one has been forced to restart from Serie C (Naples, Italian champions, for example); Milan itself faltered at the end of the Chinese era due to poor management. Today’s Italy in football experiences evident difficulties from this point of view. It is no longer that of yesterday, that of Berlusconi and Moratti, who challenged each other with billions of lire blows, nor is it the Premier League that collects hyperbolic figures from television rights.

the temptation — If we think about all this, it becomes difficult, almost impossible to think that Milan could give up the seventy, perhaps eighty million that Newcastle will pay for Tonali. Also because the offer to the club was accompanied by an equally sensational offer to the boy: eight million plus bonuses per season for six years. An engagement that the AC Milan club couldn’t even come close to and that the midfielder, understandably, would have perhaps claimed: why don’t you give me up and prevent me from earning all that money? The refusal would have satisfied the fans, but only them, and Milan would have found themselves naked: without money, certainly, and perhaps even with a fundamental player dissatisfied with having had to give up that salary. See also The 'Tuca' meets with his former players and comes to tears

the competition — Keeping the champions in front of certain figures has become impossible for Italian clubs. This has been our reality for some five years now, the presidents have obviously understood it and have adapted and indeed in the last period many fans have also become aware of the situation. Alongside those who protest the illustrious sales, there are many who have become realistic by now: they talk about budgets and capital gains as well as goals and penalties, they understand that one can give up a Pogba or an Alisson, a Lukaku, a Koulibaly or a Tonali if tens of millions of euros arrive in return. This is what all clubs do, not by chance.

the objectives — Then it’s clear that Milan have a duty to be competitive, fighting for the Scudetto and moving forward in the Champions League. A very clear idea in the minds of the new managers, who immediately entered into competition with Inter by diving into Frattesi and even Lukaku. Of course, with Tonali’s departure, Pioli’s team loses a lot, from a technical and temperamental point of view and also for its sense of belonging, for its emotional involvement in the Rossoneri world. Sandro’s positive energy in the last two years has often been transmitted, as if by magic, to his teammates and to all of San Siro. The task that awaits the new managers is terribly difficult: to build a strong group despite the fact that the captain in pectore has moved to England. It will take competence, ability to choose players, lucidity in managing the money that Tonali – and perhaps not only him – will bring into the club’s coffers. Algorithms will not be enough, more will be needed. However, if someone thinks that it is impossible to achieve great results because of the renunciation of such an important player, they are very wrong. The story of the last season proves it. See also Basque Country: stop in Rodriguez, Evenepoel new leader. La Sarthe, Kooij triumphs

Naples example — Napoli a year ago seemed to be demobilizing: via Koulibaly and Insigne, via Mertens and Fabian Ruiz, but where does De Laurentiis want to go? He climbed up to the Scudetto because he and his managers were able to choose – placing them in the hands of the right coach, Spalletti – excellent players and perfect for that idea of ​​football. But even the European cups have made us understand that extraordinary results can be achieved even if you are not the richest. Inter, Roma and Fiorentina reached the bottom of their competitions, nobody had three teams in the final (and five in the semifinal), only Italy. It is said: money is not everything, but it helps to live better. True, but in football they don’t guarantee victories, otherwise PSG would have at least three Champions League titles and City wouldn’t have won the first just now. From big transfers, big teams are born, sometimes. History teaches it. Napoli is an example, the latest but not the only one. Juve built a wonderful team by investing the 150 billion lire collected from the sale of Zidane to Real, for example, and Inter conquered the Treble after selling Ibrahimovic to Barcelona. Ideas sometimes matter more than money. Just have them good See also The UEFA ranking of clubs for the 2022/23 season