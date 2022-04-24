At the Olimpico Giroud responds to Immobile then in the 92nd minute the shot of the former Brescia

ROME. Milan delirium: the Rossoneri beat Lazio at the Olimpico in a comeback and at the last breath, they regain the first place in the standings and can continue to cultivate the championship dream, with Inter back to -2 (but with a match from recover Wednesday against Bologna). Lazio fails to take advantage of the knockouts of Rome and Fiorentina to grab fifth place. The man of the evening is Sandro Tonali, his winning goal, who arrived at minute 47 of the second half on an assist from Ibrahimovic. A very heavy goal, which erases the disappointment of elimination from the Italian Cup and keeps the championship race alive.

Ready go, and Tomori stops Milinkovic launched in percussion. The Serbian does not seem to be affected by the fever he suffered this week and after just 4 minutes of play he crosses in the middle of the small area, where Immobile comes out and freezes both Maignan and the Rossoneri fans. For the Biancoceleste striker it is the 26th goal in the league. When Strakosha is booked for touching the ball with his hands outside the area, the Rossoneri are unable to take advantage of the subsequent free-kick with Tonali, who hits the barrier. Lazio is fierce, with very high pressure from the Biancocelesti: Milan is showing itself back on the Messias-Giroud axis, with the Brazilian winger good at crossing for the Frenchman, whose twisting header is not angled enough. Lazio have a colossal opportunity in the 21st minute, when Felipe Anderson finds Immobile on the counterattack with a through ball: the captain is stopped on the way out by Maignan. Pioli’s men suffer from the intensity of the hosts, and it is again Maignan who saves his team by blocking Luis Alberto’s right-footed shot. Leao tries to light up but never makes a decent conclusion. Milan protest, unheard, for a touch of the hand by Luis Alberto, who stopped Brahim Diaz’s shot. As the first fraction draws to a close, a series of Rossoneri flashes arrive: first a sudden left by Theo on a free kick (to which Strakosha responds present) and then three shots in the small area.

Another Milan returned from the locker room: in the 6 ‘Leao, caught in depth, resisted the charge and supported Giroud, who in a split stabs Strakosha, to the delight of the overcrowded host sector. Theo pulls out an acceleration of his and forces Leiva to yellow. Milan has taken confidence, and begins to conquer corners in flurry. On the developments of one of these, Messias spoils a volley on a good assist from Leao. The former Crotone also deceives the Rossoneri fans in the 20 ‘, when Radu jumps on the wing with a spell, reaches the edge of the area and concludes by a whisker. Pioli plays the cards Rebic and Ibra: the Croatian and Leao engage the Lazio goalkeeper with two cannon shots from the left, then in the final siege Sandro Tonali of robbery on an assist from Ibrahimovic finds the goal that could be worth the season.

