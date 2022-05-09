Milan, 3-1 in Verona and +2 over Inter in the Scudetto sprint

An incredible brace from Tonali on his 22nd birthday and the seal of Florenziallow the Milan to overturn the Verona 3-1 and to take a very heavy success in terms of the Scudetto. With these three points, in fact, Pioli’s team regains possession of the first place, returning to +2 on theInterwhen there are only two days to go until the end of the championship.

Milan, Tonali’s brace and Florenzi’s goal: the Devil overturns Verona

Instead, the men of Tudorfor which the momentary advantage of Pharaohs. Good rhythms and a lot of balance in the start of the Bentegodi match, with the first interesting point being the work of the Rossoneri, very dangerous in the 14th minute with a header by Krunic on cross of Saelemaekersraised for a corner by Montipò. Just a minute passes and the guests would still find the advantage with Tonalihowever, canceled by the Var for an offside position on the very long pass of Maignan. The Milan however he does not give up and on the 19th minute builds another great goal ball: this time Tonali offers very well to Calabriathe full-back kicks on goal and finds the excellent response of Montipò. Gradually the Scaligeri also come out of their shells and, after having frightened Maignan with a razor of Simeonefind the advantage in the 38th minute with a header from Faraoni on a cross from the left by Lazovic. At the last available second before the break, however, the team of Pegs finds the precious draw with Tonali, who puts in thanking Leao, author of the assist after a fantastic play. At the beginning of the second half the Rossoneri tandem Leao-Tonali returns to strike and completely overturns the challenge: the Portuguese again sows panic on the left and offers the second chocolate of the evening to the midfielder, who with an empty net cannot miss his personal double. The Verona tries to shake himself up by proposing himself insistently in the Rossoneri half and in the 75th minute he makes himself see again with the newcomer lasagna, whose header from Lazovic’s cross goes off a little high on the crossbar. In the final, however, Milan secured the result thanks to the new entry Florenziwho with a great right from the edge realizes the goal of the final 3-1.

Milan, Pioli: “Tonali remembers De Rossi”

Milan coach Stefano Pioli talks about Sandro Tonaliauthor of a beautiful double for Verona who on his birthday (and of a simply amazing season): “I always have a lot of difficulties in comparing players because everyone has his characteristics. Speaking with him on the first day, I asked him about his position ideal and he said to me ‘Everyone compares me to PirloI feel more Gattuso‘. Wanting to make a comparison, de Rossi completes the two things a bit. “The Rossoneri coach, speaking to Dazn, explains:” When you say that it takes time to create a team and get to know the players, seeing them in training you realize other characteristics that can be exploited. Playing with the two midfielders we are more inclined to take advantage of the full backs, with only one half we can take advantage of the other midfielder. Sandro has great times and he can be suitable, he can be a great mezzala. He depends on the type of game we prepare and the strategy on the midfielders, but he is showing great growth and all this is giving him more confidence. We use these emotions to grow. “Pioli su Leao and Tonali: “Young but strong. I told them after two days of preparations, I found them completely different after the holidays, they served to metabolize everything they had absorbed. We are experiencing this spectacular environment for the first time and we are facing it in the right way. Two games are a lot and we have difficult opponents to overcome. “

Pegs on Milan-Atalanta

Pegs Talks about Milan-Atalanta scheduled for Sunday at 18 a San Siro (Inter will play in Cagliari at 8.45 pm): “In the first leg againstAtalanta for 70-80 minutes we played one of our best games, we face a difficult team. We work to find solutions, Atalanta is similar to Verona for defensive situations but we will see what to put on the pitch, sometimes we change the players to have the right characteristics to face the opponents. “

Milan, Pioli on Atalanta and Sassuolo

“Definitely. We are in the final stages, they will represent a championship final and will determine the final placement. I believe that this Milan was born in the humiliating 5-0 defeat in Bergamo, there the managers and I understood what could be done to make this team grow. One of the worst days in my career, but we learned a lot. We hope to finish the championship in the best possible way, we are there and we have to try until the end without changing our mentality. We must respect theAtalanta and put in a great performance “.

Milan, Pioli: “In love with my players”

Milan are 4 points from the Scudetto: “I am in love with my players, because we work together every day, I know what they are doing and our path. Another good game and another good victory, next Sunday is difficult and the concentration is already right “.

Read also:

Russia-Ukraine war, Draghi da Biden to follow a suicide line

Ukraine, the Pope to the warmongers of the world: “Arms do not lead to peace”

US inflation and Lagarde (ECB), markets: towards another turbulent week

Survey of mayors, surprise Mancinelli (Ancona), Bucci over 56%

Gran Canaria, the island loved by Italians where petrol costs 1.10 euros

Bono and The Edge play surprisingly in the Kiev subway. VIDEO

Intesa Sanpaolo, in support of Italian cooperatives in difficulty

Brindisi, the first energy community: 350 families will save on their bills