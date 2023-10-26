In recent times, the online gambling sector in Italy has been shrouded in a cloud of concerns and debates. An investigation opened by the Torino prosecutor’s office into illegal gambling involving key personalities like Tonali, Fagioli, and Zaniolo, has once again highlighted the issues surrounding online gambling in the nation.

“The illegal gambling market, encompassing both terrestrial and online platforms, is worth a staggering 25 billion euros. With online platforms capturing a whopping 75% share, the black market for online gambling stands at an estimated 18.5 billion euros. ADM’s initiatives in 2022 led to the blocking of 9,421 .com sites. The first 9 months of 2023 witnessed the barring of access to another 264 offshore gaming websites“, explains Natalia Chiaravalloti of Giochidislots.com, one of the leading sites in the sector in Italy.

“Many wonder: why are so many Italians bypassing the ADM AAMS regulated circuit? The reasons are manifold. Offshore sites often offer higher odds for betting and more substantial winnings for casino games. Additionally, these platforms come with fewer constraints concerning personal data, thus providing better anonymity. Moreover, they do not impose limits on bets, gambling activities, or permitted schedules”, points out the editor of Giochidislots.com.

Among other factors that have led to this migration to unregulated platforms is the communication blackout produced by Italy’s current laws prohibiting any form of media advertising or marketing.

Andrea Alemanno, a professor at the University of Bicocca in Milan, pinpointed the detrimental effects of the Decree Dignità on legal gambling. While the decree’s primary objective was to curtail gambling tendencies, the outright ban on advertising legal gambling inadvertently bolstered illegal gambling. This advertising blackout caused confusion among the youth, leading many to fall into the trap of illegal gambling. Current statistics highlight the scale of the problem with 4.4 million players engaging in illegal channels, which equates to 17% of the 21 million bettors. This issue also results in significant economic losses to the state, approximated at one billion euros.

Alemanno believes the solution is within reach. The state should clearly label legal sites and implement public control measures. These could include cross-referencing game account data and cracking down on illegal sites, while also developing self-control tools for players. Engaging all sector stakeholders, from consumers to the Revenue Agency, is key to formulating a self-regulatory code.

“The figures reported by Alemanno show that throughout Europe and the world it is essential to protect the public gaming sector, especially in terms of communication and regulation. Only in this way will it be possible to shed light on the dangers of illegal and compulsive gaming and consequently to safeguard all consumers”, concludes Chiaravalloti of Giochidislots.com.