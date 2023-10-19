Tonali disqualification, possible 12 months for the Newcastle midfielder

Nicolò Fagioli serves a seven-month banin addition to another five months commuted to the alternative sentence of a therapeutic rehabilitation course, and will pay a fine of 12,500 euros.

How much does Sandro Tonali risk? The midfielder of Newcastle and the Italian national team, as reported in the Gazzetta dello Sport, reported himself to the sports justice body and admitted that he had also bet on football and also on Milan when he wore the Rossoneri shirt. The same admission was made to the investigators of the Turin Prosecutor’s Office, as written by Ansa. However, a violation of article 24 is foreseen for him too (which prohibits members of professional clubs from placing or accepting bets on official matches organized by FIGC, FIFA and UEFA). Tonali showed himself to be cooperative: this is why the hypothesis is that the penalty could be around 12 months of disqualification on the pitch and 6 of alternative prescriptions such as Fagioli, given that Tonali also declared that he suffers from gambling addiction.

Tonali, Milan-Newcastle passage not at risk

Obviously the move from Milan to Newcastle last summer is absolutely not at risk. “In my opinion, the only risk that could arise is if Newcastle were to demonstrate that Milan was aware of such a fact and had omitted it in the sale to inform the other party. The relationship with Milan is now resolved , and that of the Rossoneri with Newcastle is an indirect relationship, but I repeat that for me the only way is to demonstrate knowledge of the event and that I did not prevent it”, explained the lawyer expert in sports law Emiliano Cardenà of the La Scala firm on Radio Rossonera.

Tonali, the lawyers: “He has clarified his position, he wants to collaborate”

“He provided full collaboration to the investigating authorities”, explain Sandro Tonali’s lawyers after the Newcastle midfielder was heard by the prosecutor to give his version. Then the addition by Maurizio M. Scaccabarozzi and Marco Feno: “He clarified his position comprehensively, also providing full cooperation to the investigating authorities. At the moment it is not possible to make public statements relating to the merits of the matter under investigation, in the hope and belief that Sandro Tonali can see his position defined as soon as possible, to give a positive follow-up to the path already undertaken”.

Tonali, Newcastle: “All the club’s support for Sandro and family”

“The NUFC confirms that Tonali is under investigation in Italy in relation to illegal betting activity. Sandro – reads the Newcastle statement – is cooperating fully with investigators and will continue to cooperate with the authorities. He and his family will continue to receive full support from the club. At the moment Tonali and the club cannot comment further.”

