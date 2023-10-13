Tonali, bets and tears. “He wants to cure gambling addiction”

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has returned to Milan after a sleepless night in Florence (the shock caused by the police visit to Coverciano) Sandro cried“, writes the Corriere della Sera.

Which adds: “The outburst with the dearest affections, the embarrassment of having realized that he shouldn’t have given in to certain “hobbies”, which are often practiced out of boredom or emulation of colleagues and which now risk costing him dearly. That’s why when his agents informed him of the need to turn to a therapist to overcome the problem of gambling addiction, Sandro, although embarrassed, accepted. He knows he has to resolve an internal discomfort and will face, as he was advised by those close to him, a path of recovery. He is aware of having violated the rules of the game in some way, more out of carelessness than with malice.”

Tonali “seems ready to make himself available to the Federation for a series of meetings with young people to explain the behavior not to be followed. Newcastle, who invested 150 million on the player between the price tag and the salary, sent a private flight to pick up the midfielder who returns to England today. Eddie Howe, the coach, is waiting for him: yesterday he had already inquired about the psychological state of the former AC Milan player and is ready to give him a hand to find serenity again”, we read in the RCS newspaper.

