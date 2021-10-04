Another round of the championship has ended. Swing of emotions, burst bonuses, competitions played face-to-face. Let’s see who emerged as the protagonist of this day.

MEN COVER – Sandro Tonali (grade 8 – 19 credits) and Musa Barrow (grade 8 – 25 credits) on the shields. The Rossoneri midfielder is a Martian, winning yet another “8” in the report card; the Gambian striker is exalted in the new module designed by Mihajlovic scoring goals and assists and crashing Lazio with his accelerations. Milan and Bologna have made the fantasy coaches enjoy not a little, between defense and attack: in fact, the great performances (and goals) of Calabria (rating 7.5), now a certainty on the Rossoneri right wing, deserve to be reported; Theate (rating 7.5), a guy who we have reported in recent months for his skill on head shots (after the goal at San Siro, he repeated yesterday against Lazio) and Hickey (rating 7.5), at second consecutive center at Dall’Ara.

MONTIPÒ AND RRAHMANI-GOLEADOR – Well Montipò (grade 7 – 12 credits) which allows Verona to close the door after some time. The Scaligeri win the direct clash against Spezia with a round poker. It was one of our tips of the day. The realization vein of the Kosovar defender of Napoli Rrahmani is surprising (score 7 – 14 credits): there are already two goals scored by the central in this beginning of the season who, by now, has ousted Manolas in the heart of the blue rearguard.

ETERNAL CANDREVA AND QUAGLIARELLA – Finally Quagliarella (grade 7 – 25 credits). The Sampdoria striker released himself from the spot and got his hand in the three Ligurian goals. The striker supplied Candreva (rating 7.5), author of a beautiful goal: an implacable right-footed shot for Silvestri. The former Lazio and Inter are the protagonists of a great start to the tournament, the one with Udinese is a new pearl.

THE PAW OF MKHITARYAN – Shut up there is also room for the Armenian (score 7 – 32 credits) in Roma’s return to victory after the bitter defeat in the derby: for the former Arsenal a goal and an assist and the best of the match at home Giallorossi.

