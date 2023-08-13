Minute 6′: first goal in the Premier League. Minute 16′: the idea from which the second goal of his Newcastle was born. Minute 77′: the illuminating verticalisation at the base of the 4th goal. Sandro Tonali’s first time in the English championship is a show, a dream debut at the base of the Magpies’ dominant 5-1 win over Aston Villa, with over 52,000 at St. James’ Park using the choir dedicated to him, the one with spaghetti and Italian beer that rhymes, as the soundtrack of the match. Tonali, elected man of the match, immediately showed how much he can help Newcastle level up. Like Alexander Isak, the Swedish center forward who holds the record for the highest paid player in the club’s history with the former AC Milan player, 70 million euros, author of the brace with which the Magpies took control of the match. Newcastle showed by tearing apart an ambitious team like Aston Villa that they have what it takes to confirm themselves among the big names in the Premier League. Also thanks to his new blue talent.

HERO

—

Tonali played a splendid first match in the Premier League. Compared to the friendly against Fiorentina a week ago, he already seems more in control of the game, more immersed in the Newcastle midfield where, contrary to what he did with the Viola, he shares the ward with the other starters, the Brazilians Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton . The goal in the 6th minute, a splendid acrobatics in the area following Gordon’s cross from the left, is the spark that immediately takes Tonali into another dimension. The one in which his verticalizations are devastating and cut through Aston Villa’s defence, the one in which his teammates often and willingly look for him and he, who alternates with Guimaraes in the role of midfielder in front of the defense and support for the attack, knows always what is the right thing to do. Tonali shows his personality, his ability to play consistently at a high level. Eddie Howe, the Newcastle coach, a week ago recalled how complicated his team’s game system is: his new number 8 showed that it took him very little to master it. The only discordant note: the yellow card taken for leaving the field too slow in the 92nd minute. Also thanks to him, Newcastle come out of their debut with flying colors, with Isak showing why around St. James’ Park they think he could be what Erling Haaland is for City and Howe’s team playing by heart, hitting especially in the resumed that of Emery. For Aston Villa, which opened a channel with Nicolò Zaniolo and Galatasaray, the disaster is double: in addition to their worst defeat in the first season of the Premier League, also the devastating injury of Tyrone Mings, who comes out on a stretcher and with his right leg protected by a brace, the second incident in a few days for the Villans after the one that took Emiliano Buendia out of the way. Not even Diaby’s debut goal, the most expensive signing in the club’s history, was enough to mitigate the disappointment.