“I expected a nice welcome, even if live is always different from what everyone imagines. I enjoyed the minute-by-minute wait. It’s a day that I will remember forever.” These are the words of Sandro Tonali to Sky Sport at the end of the draw between Milan and Newcastle.

“I can’t hide my passion for Milan. I’ve never done it before or now – adds the former Rossoneri player -. This is the most complicated group of the Champions League. Our first objective was not to concede a goal and we we succeeded. We remained compact and united. In the final we also had a great opportunity. I saw a great Milan, which has excellent players. Tonight they demonstrated it. On the day of the draw I didn’t know whether I wanted to face them again or not. It was thrilling”.