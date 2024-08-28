TON Cryptocurrency Price Falls Below $6

News of Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov’s legal problems caused the Toncoin cryptocurrency, which is used for transactions in the messenger, to collapse. Toncoin, developed on the Telegram Open Network (TON) blockchain, fell by 20 percent. And its capitalization lost more than two billion dollars and fell to 13.52 billion, according to data CoinMarketCap on August 28. As a result, Toncoin fell out of the top ten largest crypto assets by capitalization, where it had been entrenched since the spring of 2024.

The attractiveness of the TON currency depends on Pavel Durov

The image of the cryptocurrency is closely associated with Pavel Durov himself, as he is the only public face of the project. The TON blockchain, on the basis of which the Toncoin cryptocurrency was created, was launched by Durov and his brother Nikolai back in 2018. The creators managed to attract investments of $ 1.7 billion as part of the initial coin offering (ICO).

to $13.52 billion TON capitalization fell

The launch was expected to take place in October 2019. However, then there were complications with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The commission did not like that the money was raised using the Gram token – the SEC called it an unregistered security. However, the situation was corrected. Durov returned the unused funds of investors and paid a fine of 18.5 million dollars.

After that, TON continued to develop, and by 2024, an entire ecosystem of crypto applications had formed in Telegram. An ecosystem of crypto games operating in the TON blockchain network also appeared. Among the most successful are Notcoin and Hamster Kombat.

Some experts believe that his legal problems could affect Telegram’s financial system, including the work of advertising and blockchain games. For example, Nikita Zuborev, senior analyst at BestChange.ru believesthat if Durov is found guilty of such high-profile charges, this could seriously undermine his reputation, and consequently the attractiveness of the projects of which he is the face.

TON Price May Fall to $2

Despite what is happening with Durov, there are currently no fundamental reasons for the collapse of TON. “In the most negative scenarios, the price of TON may drop to two dollars at the moment. But the nature of such a decline will be purely emotional, so the duration of the fall will be short,” Zuborev is sure.

Photo: Tatan Syuflana / AP

Fedor Ivanov, Director of Analytics for the Cryptocurrency Asset Security Platform “Shard” notesthat Toncoin largely depends on the outcome of the trial. The expert also admits that the price will continue to fall. “Neither Telegram nor TON will technically suffer from Durov’s arrest. The ecosystem as a whole is not limited to his person,” he emphasizes. As an example, Ivanov cited the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, which continues to function despite arrest its founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Crypto-A CEO Alena Narinyani shares a similar opinion. “The crypto market in Telegram is alive, has been alive and will continue to be alive; it cannot be destroyed by Durov’s arrest,” states she. Cryptocurrency market analyst Viktor Pershikov agrees with her. “We saw panic selling of TON and its 20 percent drop against the backdrop of Durov’s arrest — this reflects investors’ concerns, but overall I don’t see any global selling or flight from the project,” he comments.

Durov’s problems could hit Telegram

While TON is doing relatively well, and the rate volatility is currently explained by emotional reasons, some experts cannot say the same about Telegram itself. For example, Mobile Research Group leading analyst Eldar Murtazin notesthat the potential absence of a public face for the messenger in the company’s work threatens “a real blow to Telegram.”

Photo: Yulia Morozova / Reuters

He points out that many aspects of communication, including communication with investors and fundraising, were focused specifically on Durov. “The situation in the economic aspect will be extremely difficult, we will not see deterioration right away, it will take several months (but here everything depends on where Durov himself will be). The messenger’s economy will be bursting at the seams,” Murtazin assumes.

More analysts They say about the negative impact on Telegram bond prices, which means the IPO dates may be shifted. “The faith of some investors in the company’s business may be shaken,” concluded Ilya Golubov, Senior Portfolio Manager at Renaissance Capital investment company.