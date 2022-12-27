The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with some cumulus clouds, accompanied by rain during the day, especially in the coastal, northern and eastern regions, and the winds are moderate to brisk and sometimes strong.

The Merco said – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southwesterly – northwesterly / 15 to 35, reaching 55 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent to very turbulent at times, and the first tide occurs at 16:06 and the second tide at 06:18.

The first islands at 10:05 and the second islands at 23:11.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are turbulent to very turbulent at times, and the first tide occurs at 13:05 and the second tide at 01:59.

The first islands at 19:18 and the second islands at 08:37.