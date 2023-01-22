The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, cloudy at times over separate areas, with a chance of rain, especially in some eastern, coastal and western regions, and winds are light to moderate, brisk at times.
Winds: southeasterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/hr.. and the Arabian Gulf: average waves turbulent at times, especially with clouds.. while the first tide occurs at 13:36 and the second tide at 03:52 and the tides The first at 20:59 and the second at **:**
And the Sea of Oman is average waves turbulent sometimes during the day.. The first tide occurs at 10:14, the second tide at 23:35, the first tide at 16:50, and the second tide at 05:40.
