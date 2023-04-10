The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon and cloudy in some western regions and extending to some internal areas accompanied by rain, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, especially with dusty clouds.

And the center clarified – in its daily statement – that the movement of winds from northeast to southeast / 15 to 25 reaches 35 km / h.





The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light.. and the first tide will occur at 16:57, the second tide at 03:55, the first tide at 10:25, and the second tide at 21:24.





In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light.. and the first tide will occur at 13:46, the second tide at 00:28, the first tide at 19:20, and the second tide at 07:43.