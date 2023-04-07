The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, and some clouds will appear in the east, cumulus in the afternoon and become cloudy at times, especially in the west, with the possibility of rain, and humid at night and Sunday morning over some northern areas, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times

And the center clarified in its daily statement – that the wind movement is northeasterly – northwesterly / 10 to 20, reaching 35 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light..and the first tide will occur at 14:42, the second tide at 02:32, the first tide at 08:28, and the second tide at 20:17.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light.. and the first tide will occur at 11:38, the second tide at 22:51, the first tide at 17:07, and the second tide at 05:25.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels in the country tomorrow:

City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity

Abu Dhabi 30 18 85 35

Dubai 31 19 80 35

Sharjah 31 16 85 25

Ajman 32 18 80 30

Umm Al Quwain 31 17 90 40

Ras al-Khaimah 32 16 90 35

Fujairah 27 21 85 40

Al Ain 33 17 90 25

Liwa 34 16 90 30

Ruwais 32 18 80 30

Goods 31 18 80 25

Delma 30 19 85 45

Greater Tunb 29 19 85 40

Lesser Tunb 29 19 85 40

Abu Musa 29 19 85 40.