The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially in some western and southern regions, with the possibility of light rain, and winds light to moderate, brisk at times, causing dust.

The winds are southeasterly – northwest from 10 to 25, reaching 35 km per hour, and the Arabian Gulf is light with waves. The first tide occurs at 15:44, the second tide at 02:56, the first tide at 09:14, and the second tide at 20:38.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light in waves, and the first tide occurs at 12:27, the second tide at **:**, the first tide at 17:58, and the second tide at 06:03.