The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy in the northern and eastern regions and some coastal areas, interspersed with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain, with a noticeable decrease in temperatures, especially from the west, and winds moderate to brisk, sometimes strong and with clouds.

And the center clarified – in its daily statement – that the wind movement: northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 45 km / h.

And the waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent to medium, and the first tide occurs at 13:31, the second tide at 04:07, the first tide at 21:07, and the second tide at 08:08.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 10:12, the second tide at 23:54, the first tide at 16:57, and the second tide at 05:54.