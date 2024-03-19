The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times on the islands and some western regions, with the possibility of light rain, and a drop in temperatures, especially on the coasts. It will be humid at night and Thursday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some inland areas, and winds will be light to light. Moderate speed and sometimes active, especially at sea.

The center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southeasterly turning to northwesterly, 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to moderate, sometimes turbulent.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 20:11, the second tide occurs at 07:23, the first low tide occurs at 13:13, and the second low tide occurs at 02:23.