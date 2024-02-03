The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, with moderate to active winds, especially strong at sea and causing dust, northwesterly / 20 to 35, reaching 50 km/h.

The Center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will be very turbulent to turbulent, with the first tide occurring at 19:27 and the second at 52:07, and the first low tide at 14:53 and the second at 07:00.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be turbulent, with the first tide occurring at 18:53, the second at 03:06, the first low tide at 10:50, and the second at 22:19.