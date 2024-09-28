The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of cumulonimbus clouds forming in the afternoon in the east and north, extending over some interior and southern regions, accompanied by rain..

The center explained in its daily statement that the wind movement is southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, and active to strong at times, raising dust and dirt, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and its speed ranges from 15 to 30, reaching 45 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate and may be disturbed sometimes on Monday morning in the north. The first tide occurs at 22:53, the second tide occurs at **:**, the first low tide occurs at 05:50, and the second high tide occurs at **:**. **:** .

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to moderate, and the first tide occurs at 08:07, the second tide occurs at 20:01, the first low tide occurs at 14:24, and the second low tide occurs at 02:21..

The following is a statement of the temperatures and maximum and minimum humidity levels expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 40 30 85 30

Dubai 39 29 85 35

Sharjah 38 27 90 35

Ajman 38 27 90 35

Umm Al Quwain 39 26 90 40

Ras Al Khaimah 40 25 90 40

Fujairah 35 30 80 60

Al Ain 41 27 95 25

Liwa 42 27 100 20

Ruwais 36 28 75 50

Goods 37 29 75 45

Dalma 36 31 90 45

Greater Tunb 37 30 95 50

Little Tunb 37 30 95 50

Abu Musa 37 31 90 50