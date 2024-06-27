The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, which may be accompanied by rain in the afternoon, and humid at night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming in some coastal areas.

The center explained in its daily statement that the wind movement is northwesterly to northeasterly, with a speed of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 18:56 and the second tide will occur at 18:56. 05:19, the first low tide at 11:51, and the second low tide at 23:38.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 14:24, the second tide at 03:12, the first low tide at 07:48, and the second high tide at 21:14.