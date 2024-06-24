The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east that may be cumulus in the afternoon.

The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate speed and active at times during the day, causing dust, and their movement will be southeasterly to northwesterly, and their speed will be from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, with the first tide occurring at 17:03, the second tide at 02:45, the first low tide at 09:58, and the second low tide at 20:23.