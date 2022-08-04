The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with the possibility of some convective clouds in the east and south in the afternoon, and winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times, causing dust.

The center said in its daily bulletin that the winds will be southwesterly, shifting to northwesterly and northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 18:03, the second tide will be at 05:55, and the first island will be at 10:55, the second tide at 00:38, and the waves in the Sea of ​​Oman will be light, and the first tide occurs at 14:03, the second tide is at 04:08, the first tide is at 07:43, and the second tide is at 21:28.