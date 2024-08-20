The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some eastern and southern areas, and low clouds will appear on the east coast accompanied by light rain, and temperatures will tend to decrease.

The center explained in its daily statement that the winds will be light to moderate in speed and active to strong at times, causing dust and dirt to rise, especially in the north and east, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility. Its movement will be southeasterly – northeasterly, and its speed will range from 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to moderate, with the first high tide at 14:58, the second high tide at 02:03, the first low tide at 08:27, and the second low tide at 19:48.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and the first high tide will occur at 10:54, the second high tide at 23:03, the first low tide at 17:05, and the second low tide at 05:05.