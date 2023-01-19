The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in some northern coastal areas and the sea with a chance of light rain, and temperatures will tend to rise gradually, and it will be humid at night and Saturday morning in some internal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming in some western areas. Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times over the sea.

Wind movement: northwesterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium.. and the first tide will occur at **:** and the second tide at 01:53 and the first tide At 18:58 and the second island at 05:34.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be medium.. and the first tide will occur at 21:34, the second tide at 08:18, the first tide at 14:21, and the second tide at 03:14.