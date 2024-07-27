The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with a drop in temperatures, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt..
The center explained in its daily statement that the wind movement is southwesterly – northwesterly, and its speed is 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..
The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to moderate, with the first high tide at 18:32, the second high tide at 06:39, the first low tide at 11:37, and the second low tide at 00:58..
In the Sea of Oman, the waves are light, and the first high tide occurs at 14:23, the second high tide at 04:36, the first low tide at 08:19, and the second low tide at 21:54..
Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow:
City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity
Abu Dhabi 41 32 60 15
Dubai 41 33 65 20
Sharjah 42 29 65 20
Ajman 40 33 65 35
Umm Al Quwain 40 29 65 30
Ras Al Khaimah 43 27 65 20
Fujairah 48 35 60 15
Eye 44 31 65 15
Liwa 45 31 50 15
Al Ruwais 43 30 55 15
Goods 45 30 50 15
Delma 40 34 65 35
Greater Tunb 40 33 70 40
Little Tunb 40 33 70 40
Abu Musa 40 33 70 40
