The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with a drop in temperatures, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt..

The center explained in its daily statement that the wind movement is southwesterly – northwesterly, and its speed is 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h..

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to moderate, with the first high tide at 18:32, the second high tide at 06:39, the first low tide at 11:37, and the second low tide at 00:58..

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first high tide occurs at 14:23, the second high tide at 04:36, the first low tide at 08:19, and the second low tide at 21:54..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 41 32 60 15

Dubai 41 33 65 20

Sharjah 42 29 65 20

Ajman 40 33 65 35

Umm Al Quwain 40 29 65 30

Ras Al Khaimah 43 27 65 20

Fujairah 48 35 60 15

Eye 44 31 65 15

Liwa 45 31 50 15

Al Ruwais 43 30 55 15

Goods 45 30 50 15

Delma 40 34 65 35

Greater Tunb 40 33 70 40

Little Tunb 40 33 70 40

Abu Musa 40 33 70 40