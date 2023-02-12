The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear in the east, becoming humid at night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, and the winds will be light to moderate in speed.

Wind: Southeasterly – Northeasterly / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h.. and the Arabian Gulf is light waves.

While the first tide will occur at 17:28, the second tide at 05:55, the first tide at 11:48, and the second tide at 22:53.

Sea of ​​Oman: light waves..the first tide will occur at 15:28 and the second tide will occur at 01:58

The first islands at 08:48 and the second islands at 19:49.