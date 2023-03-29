The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and humid at night and Friday morning over some internal areas with the possibility of fog or light mist formation, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times.

The center stated – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is northwesterly – southwesterly / 10 to 25, reaching 35 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent in the morning, becoming medium to light.. The first tide will occur at **:**, the second tide at 07:23, the first tide at **:**, and the second tide at 14:49.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be medium to light.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels in the country tomorrow:

City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 27 20 85 35

Dubai 26 21 75 35

Sharjah 27 20 85 35

Ajman 26 21 90 35

Umm Al Quwain 27 18 90 35

Ras Al Khaimah 28 17 85 35

Fujairah 28 19 60 20

Al Ain 31 14 90 15

Liwa 30 15 65 10

Al Ruwais 29 14 85 20

Goods 31 16 75 15

Delma 27 19 85 25

Greater Tunb 26 22 85 30

Lesser Tunb 26 22 85 30

Abu Musa 27 21 80 35.

