The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and humid at night and Friday morning over some internal areas with the possibility of fog or light mist formation, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times.
The center stated – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is northwesterly – southwesterly / 10 to 25, reaching 35 km / h.
The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent in the morning, becoming medium to light.. The first tide will occur at **:**, the second tide at 07:23, the first tide at **:**, and the second tide at 14:49.
In the Sea of Oman, the waves will be medium to light.
The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels in the country tomorrow:
City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 27 20 85 35
Dubai 26 21 75 35
Sharjah 27 20 85 35
Ajman 26 21 90 35
Umm Al Quwain 27 18 90 35
Ras Al Khaimah 28 17 85 35
Fujairah 28 19 60 20
Al Ain 31 14 90 15
Liwa 30 15 65 10
Al Ruwais 29 14 85 20
Goods 31 16 75 15
Delma 27 19 85 25
Greater Tunb 26 22 85 30
Lesser Tunb 26 22 85 30
Abu Musa 27 21 80 35.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Tomorrows #weather #clear #partly #cloudy
Leave a Reply