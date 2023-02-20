The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy at times, with a gradual rise in temperatures, humid at night and Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming on some inland and coastal areas in the north, and winds are light to moderate in speed and active at times on the sea during the day.

The center stated – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southwesterly – northwesterly / 15 to 30, reaching 40 km / h at sea.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent in the morning, then it becomes medium to light, and the first tide occurs at 13:40, the second tide at 03:15, the first tide at 20:37, and the second tide at 08:16.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and may sometimes disturb at night. The first tide will occur at 10:19, the second tide at 23:06, the first tide at 16:35, and the second tide at 05:19.