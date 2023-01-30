The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow would be fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times during the day, with another rise in temperatures, and humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of light fog formation, especially in the north.

And the center said – in its daily statement – that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly / 15 to 25 degrees, reaching 40 / s .. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, sometimes turbulent at night and Wednesday morning, and the first tide will occur at 08:11, and the second tide will occur at 08:11. The time is 00:21, the first tide is at 16:16, the second tide is at 02:02, the waves in the Sea of ​​Oman are light, the first tide occurs at 20:15, the second tide is at 05:47, the first tide is at 12:33, and the second tide is At 01:21.