The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some internal areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed and active at times.

Wind movement: northwest / 10 – 20 up to 35 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium. The first tide occurred at 12:47, the second tide occurred at 02:46, the first tide occurred at 01:20, and the second tide occurred at 07:20.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, waves are light. The first tide occurs at 15:09, the second tide is at 22:38, the first tide is at 58:15, and the second tide is at 36:04.



