The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy in general, and humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or light fog forming, especially in the west, and winds are light to moderate.

And the center explained – in its daily statement – that the wind movement is southeasterly to northwesterly / 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h at times.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, while the first tide will occur at 08:28, the second tide will occur at 22:21, the first tide will occur at 16:02, and the second tide will occur at 02:20.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 19:39, the second tide is at 05:34, the first tide is at 12:32, and the second tide is at 00:34.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

