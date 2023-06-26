The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear, accompanied by light rain at times, on the eastern coast, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds in the afternoon to the east, and humid at night and Wednesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some areas. western. Winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, raising dust from the east and north.

And the center clarified – in its daily statement – that the movement of winds is northwesterly, changing to southeasterly / 10-25, reaching 35 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 20:17, the second tide at 07:18, the first tide at 12:47, and the second tide at 02:31.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be medium, and the first tide will occur at 15:45, the second tide at 05:59, the first tide at 08:53, and the second tide at 23:25.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity

Abu Dhabi 40 26 85 30

Dubai 41 30 85 30

Sharjah 42 31 80 30

Ajman 42 32 85 35

Umm Al Quwain 41 29 85 35

Ras al-Khaimah 39 29 75 35

Fujairah 34 30 95 60

Al Ain 45 27 85 20

Liwa 45 27 60 20

Ruwais 42 25 75 20

Goods 44 23 55 20

Delma 39 31 90 50

Greater Tunb 32 32 90 80

Minor 32 32 90 80

Abu Musa 34 32 90 70