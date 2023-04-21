The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially in some western and southern regions, with another rise in temperatures, and winds will be light to moderate, active at times causing dust during the day.

The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly / 10 to 25, reaching 35 km / h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 14:57, the second tide at 02:29, and the first tide at 08:34. The second tide is at 20:12..and the waves in the Sea of ​​Oman are light, and the first tide occurs at 11:47, the second tide at 22:43, the first tide at 17:19, and the second tide at 05:31.