The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be generally healthy, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the east coast. They may be cumulus in the afternoon on the mountains and become hot during the day, and the winds are light to moderate, sometimes causing dust.

Wind: southeasterly – northwesterly / 10 to 20, reaching 35 km / h The Arabian Gulf: light. The first tide will occur at 11:56, the second tide at 00:18, the first tide at 17:44 and the second tide at 06:43. Sea of ​​Oman: light. The first tide will occur at 08:50, the second tide at 20:22, the first tide at 14:36 ​​and the second tide at 03:05.