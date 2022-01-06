The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, and low clouds will increase, especially on some coastal areas and islands, and moderate to brisk winds, sometimes strong, causing dust and dust that will reduce horizontal visibility.

Wind movement: northwesterly / 25 to 35 km / h at times during the day.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are very turbulent to turbulent. The first tide occurs at 15:57, the second tide at 05:58, the first tide at 09:51, and the second tide at 22:52.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are turbulent to medium. The first tide occurs at 12:48, the second tide is at 01:38, the first tide is at 18:58, and the second tide is at 08:14



