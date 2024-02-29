The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy in general, and humid at night and Saturday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some inland areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed and active at times on the sea, causing dust.

The Center said in its daily statement that the winds will be northwesterly, 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to moderate. The first tide will occur at 16:00, the second tide at 04:26, and the first low tide at 16:00. 10:14 The second low tide occurs at 21:55, and in the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are turbulent to moderate. The first high tide occurs at 13:36, the second high tide occurs at 00:35, the first low tide occurs at 18:30, and the second low tide occurs at 07:42.