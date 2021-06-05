The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, which may be convective on the mountains in the afternoon, hot during the day, and humid at night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming on some coastal and interior areas, especially the western ones. The winds are light to moderate, active at times during the day.

Wind movement: Southwest – Northwesterly / 10 – 20 up to 35 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium. The first tide occurs at 10:33, the second tide is at 23:04, the first tide is at 16:12, and the second tide is at 05:49.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium. The first tide occurs at 19:00, the second tide at 08:35, the first tide at 13:19, and the second tide at 02:00.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

