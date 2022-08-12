The National Meteorological Center expected the weather tomorrow to be hot and clear to partly cloudy, and clouds will appear in the east with the possibility of some convective clouds in the afternoon over the southern areas, which may be accompanied by rain, and winds are light to moderate in speed and active at times, exposing dust during the day.

The center said in its daily bulletin that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves, and the first tide occurs at 15:06, the second tide at 01:56, and the first islands at At 08:24, the second tide is at 19:43, and the waves in the Sea of ​​Oman are light, and the first tide occurs at 10:56, the second tide is at 22:41, the first tide is at 17:01, and the second tide is at 05:00.